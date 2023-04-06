Iran has called for an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] on the situation in Palestine in the wake of incursions and raids by Israeli forces.

In a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Thursday, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi denounced Israeli actions at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Raisi told Widodo that "supporting" the rights of Palestinians and "fighting" Israel is an "unchangeable principle in the structure of the Islamic Ummah," describing Palestine as a "beating heart of the Islamic world."

Raisi emphasised the importance of holding an emergency session of the 57-member body of Muslim countries on the prevailing situation in Palestine.

He further stressed that unity of the Islamic world is essential to "confront Israeli aggression" while reaffirming Iran's support to efforts at strengthening unity between Muslim countries.

The statement further said the Indonesian president welcomed the proposal to convene the special OIC summit and "make a joint decision to defend Palestine."

High tensions

Tensions have been running high in Israel-occupied East Jerusalem after Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque for the second time on Wednesday after arresting hundreds of Palestinians during the first raid.

The raids came as Palestinian Muslims were offering special Ramadan prayers at Al Aqsa, which prompted Palestinian groups in besieged Gaza to launch rocket attacks in retaliation.

During the second raid, Israeli forces reportedly tossed stun grenades and forced Muslim worshippers to leave.

The incidents have drawn widespread condemnation from Muslim countries with Jordan on Wednesday calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League to discuss the developments.

