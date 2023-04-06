Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu will be delivered to the country's navy on Monday, a senior Turkish official said.

On Thursday, Ismail Demir, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), said at the ceremony that the TCG Anadolu will be delivered to the Turkish Naval Forces Command with a ceremony on Monday.

Demir stated that they aim to complete the integration of the Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB3 into TCG Anadolu this year.

He said Türkiye's indigenous aircraft Hurjet is also planned to be used on the ship.

Demir added that it is too early to talk about the deployment of another Turkish combat drone Anka-3 to the ship.

The TCG Anadolu ship, produced within the scope of the Multi-Purpose Amphibious Assault Ship Project, will be able to transfer at least a battalion-sized force to the designated location with its own logistics support, without the need for home base support.

TCG Anadolu will carry four mechanised, two landing craft air-cushion (LCAC), and two personnel landing vehicles (LCVP), as well as aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

With a length of 231 metres (some 758 feet) and a width of 32 metres (105 feet), the full load displacement equals some 27,000 tonnes.

TCG Anadolu will be an important power multiplier for the Turkish navy, especially with the unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) to be deployed on it.

READ MORE: "Turkish Petroleum completes pipeline to transfer Black Sea gas to shore"