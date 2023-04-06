Pro-democracy activists in Sudan have marched against the army and paramilitaries as the civilian opposition marked a key anniversary in the decades-old struggle against military rule with new protests.

April 6 is a symbolic date for Sudan's civilian opposition - the anniversary of uprisings in 1985 and 2019 that ended up ousting two leaders who had seized power in coups.

On Thursday, marchers chanted "Soldiers back to barracks!" and "The people want civilian rule!", as well as chants calling for the dissolution of the Janjaweed militia.

Accused of committing war crimes in Darfur in 2003, the Janjaweed were run by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the second in command behind Sudan's military ruler Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

In anticipation of demonstrations, the authorities had declared Thursday a non-working day.

Witnesses reported a large military presence on the streets of the capital Khartoum since Wednesday.

'Where is the peace?'

Troops had blocked off the Nile bridges linking the city to its suburbs, Omdurman and North Khartoum, while armoured vehicles also prevented access to the presidential palace.

Security forces fired tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators in Omdurman and Port Sudan on the eastern coast, witnesses told AFP.

Marches were also reported in Wad Madani 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Khartoum and in Darfur itself, where protesters carried placards asking "Where is the peace?"

Sudan is still ruled by Burhan, the military leader who seized power in an October 2021 coup, aborting the transition to civilian rule agreed upon after the 2019 overthrow of General Omar al Bashir, who himself seized power in a 1989 putsch.

A new delay to the signing of a deal to restore the transition, which had been rescheduled for Thursday, prompted the civilian opposition to call for nationwide protests instead.

The worsening state of Sudan's economy has also put pressure on all sides to reach a deal, which is a precondition for the resumption of international aid to the impoverished country.

