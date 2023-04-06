BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Global economic growth to fall below 3 percent this year, IMF chief warns
Global growth almost halved last year to 3.4 percent as the impact of Russia's offensive on Ukraine rippled through the world economy, abruptly halting the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Global economic growth to fall below 3 percent this year, IMF chief warns
Low-income countries are expected to suffer a double shock from high borrowing costs, IMF says. / Reuters
April 6, 2023

A continued slowdown in almost all the world's advanced economies is expected to drag global growth below 3 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund's managing director has warned.

"With rising geopolitical tensions and still-high inflation, a robust recovery remains elusive," Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday in prepared remarks ahead of the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings next week.

"This harms the prospects of everyone, especially for the most vulnerable people and countries," she added in the speech, due to be delivered in Washington.

While Asia's emerging markets are expected to see substantial increases in economic output - with India and China predicted to account for half of all growth this year - the good news will be outweighed by the slowdown expected for 90 percent of the world's advanced economies.

"Growth remains weak by historical comparison — both in the near and medium term," she said.

She added that world growth will likely remain at roughly 3 percent for the next half-decade, the lowest medium-term forecast since the 1990s.

Low-income countries are expected to suffer a double shock from high borrowing costs and a decline in demand for their exports, which could cause poverty and hunger to increase, Georgieva said.

"About 15 percent of low-income countries are already in debt distress and another 45 percent face high debt vulnerabilities," she said, calling on wealthier IMF members to do more to provide support.

READ MORE: Global economy to face more pain in 2023 – experts

READ MORE:Global growth to see 30-year low by 2030: World Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us