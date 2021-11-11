Beijing and Washington agree to work together to cut fossil fuels

The world’s two largest economies – and polluters – have announced a surprise deal, just two days before the end of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The US and China say they will now work together over the next decade to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But Wendel Trio from the Climate Action Network explains why this may not be a total victory for the environment. #COP26 #US #China