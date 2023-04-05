TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Al Aqsa Mosque is Türkiye's 'red line': President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan reiterates that Türkiye can never remain silent to attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque and calls on Israel to stop attacks.
Al Aqsa Mosque is Türkiye's 'red line': President Erdogan
"I condemn the vile acts against the first qibla of Muslims and call for the attacks to be stopped as soon as possible," Erdogan says. / AA
April 5, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel's raid on Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, saying: "I want to express sadness and anger."

"Türkiye cannot remain silent in the face of attacks. Reaching out to Al Aqsa Mosque and trampling on the sanctity of the Haram al Sharif is our red line," Erdogan said after an iftar dinner with retired people in the capital Ankara, a special fast-breaking meal for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

His remarks came after the tension escalated when Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the Al Aqsa Mosque complex.

READ MORE: Air strikes hit Gaza after Israeli police raid Al Aqsa Mosque

'Vile acts'

A group of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al Qibli Mosque in the Al Aqsa compound after Jewish settlers called for a raid on the holy site. They attempted to prevent police from entering by closing its doors.

Surrounding the Al Qibli Mosque, Israeli police went up to the roof of the mosque, smashed windows, and initially used sound bombs against worshippers inside. Some in the mosque tried to resist police by throwing fireworks.

"I condemn the vile acts against the first qibla of Muslims and call for the attacks to be stopped as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

Saying that Israel follows "the politics of oppression," Erdogan added that Palestinian people are not alone.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill Palestinian man at Al Aqsa Mosque entrance

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us