EU's Divided Response to the Migrant Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border

Poland has deployed thousands of troops as its border crisis with Belarus gains momentum. At least two thousand migrants, mostly from the Middle East, are stuck at the border hoping to cross into the Polish territory. The European Union has accused Belarus of orchestrating the crisis in an attempt to destablise the bloc. But with below freezing temperatures, those caught at the borders are fighting for their survival. So, what's causing the divide in EU's response to the growing crisis? Why won't anyone within the block take the refugees in? Guests: Matthew Cassel Vice News Correspondent Sergio Carrera Centre for European Policy Studies Senior Research Fellow Philippe Dam Human Rights Watch's Advocacy Director for Europe