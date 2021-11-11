WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU's Divided Response to the Migrant Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border
Poland has deployed thousands of troops as its border crisis with Belarus gains momentum. At least two thousand migrants, mostly from the Middle East, are stuck at the border hoping to cross into the Polish territory. The European Union has accused Belarus of orchestrating the crisis in an attempt to destablise the bloc. But with below freezing temperatures, those caught at the borders are fighting for their survival. So, what's causing the divide in EU's response to the growing crisis? Why won't anyone within the block take the refugees in? Guests: Matthew Cassel Vice News Correspondent Sergio Carrera Centre for European Policy Studies Senior Research Fellow Philippe Dam Human Rights Watch's Advocacy Director for Europe
EU's Divided Response to the Migrant Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border
November 11, 2021
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us