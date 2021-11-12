November 12, 2021
France is hosting an international conference ahead of Libya's election
France is hosting an international conference on Libya on Friday as the conflict-ridden country prepares to go to the ballot. The presidential election is scheduled to take place next month, and parliamentary polls have been set for January. Hadya Al Alawi looks at the current conflict, and what the upcoming vote means for Libyans.
