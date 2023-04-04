WORLD
PKK terror suspects face trial for extortion, forced recruitment in France
Investigators' probe began in 2020 when two women aged 18 and 19 were reported missing in southeast France.
Many of the so-called recruits were actually abducted and taken away from their families, the probe also showed. / AA Archive
April 4, 2023

A French court has started judging PKK terror suspects for extortion and forced recruitment.

The trial for terrorism financing will continue until April 14 at the correctional court, while the suspects do not openly acknowledge being members of the PKK terror group, the Le Figaro newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Investigators, however, are convinced of their membership and that the PKK is using France, Germany, and the Netherlands as its backyard for clandestine cells to mobilize the support of local Kurdish communities, reported the daily.

The investigation began in 2020 after two statements in southeastern France, about the disappearance of two young women, Le Figaro added.

Investigators say they have uncovered a network aiming to form recruitment camps across Europe to imbue the recruits with the terrorist group's ideology before they are incorporated into its armed organisation.

Threatening people to provide funds

Many of the so-called recruits were actually abducted and taken away from their families, the probe also showed.

It revealed that PKK members harassed people to provide funds for the group, the investigation found, with around $2.18 million collected annually in southeastern France.

Testimony and phone tapping revealed harassment and extorsion of diaspora members, they say, as the "tax collectors" set arbitrary contributions for individuals based on their estimated income.

Some people pay the "kampanya" willingly out of "total alignment" with the PKK, investigators say.

But many see it as an "obligation" with which they comply for fear of community ostracism or reprisals.

One witness said he had been threatened with having his legs broken.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
