Africa Matters: Returning African Artefacts

This week, we look at France finally returning 26 pre-colonial royal treasures it looted from the Kingdom of Dahomey, the present-day Republic of Benin in West Africa. But tens of thousands of artefacts are still in British and European museums despite calls for more than a century. We also talk to a new breed of business savvy traditional healers in South Africa is using technology to dispel taboos about African spirituality. And in Zimbabwe, traditional meals are making a comeback as more people appreciate their health benefits. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.