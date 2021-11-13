WORLD
Africa Matters: Returning African Artefacts
This week, we look at France finally returning 26 pre-colonial royal treasures it looted from the Kingdom of Dahomey, the present-day Republic of Benin in West Africa. But tens of thousands of artefacts are still in British and European museums despite calls for more than a century. We also talk to a new breed of business savvy traditional healers in South Africa is using technology to dispel taboos about African spirituality. And in Zimbabwe, traditional meals are making a comeback as more people appreciate their health benefits. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
November 13, 2021
