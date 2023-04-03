WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of people missing after deadly boat accident in DRC
A police official said heavy winds had caused the boat to capsize where at least six people died and dozens were missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The DR Congo has few passable roads, and transport on lakes and rivers is essential for getting around the vast region. / Reuters Archive
April 3, 2023

At least six people died, and dozens are still missing, after a boat capsized in strong winds on Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said.

The vessel had been loaded with traders and their goods heading from Mugote in South Kivu province towards Goma, the capital of neighbouring North Kivu.

A Mugote police official said heavy winds had caused the boat to capsize some 20 kilometres (12 miles) into the journey.

READ MORE: At least 145 people feared dead in DRC boat tragedy

80 passengers escaped

Another local official, from South Kivu, said the boat was carrying around 150 passengers, 80 of whom managed to escape.

He said the bodies of three women and three children had been recovered, while the search operation was still ongoing.

The DR Congo has few passable roads, and transport on lakes and rivers is essential for getting around the vast region. However, shipwrecks are common.

SOURCE:AFP
