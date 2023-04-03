Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backtracked his decision to sack Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, according to Israeli media.

“Given the developing security situation" in Israel, Netanyahu decided to "deal with the matter of the defence minister only later on,” a close aide was quoted as saying by the Israel National News network.

Netanyahu sacked the defence minister on March 26, one day after Gallant called for halting government plans for judicial overhaul.

Mass protests

The move came amid mass protests triggered by the government’s judicial reform plans, seen by the opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favor of the executive.

Netanyahu, however, insists that his judicial plans would enhance democracy and would restore the balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial powers.

Last week, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the judicial overhaul plans.

