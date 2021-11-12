Can Turkey Become a Major Transport Hub Between the Asia Pacific and Europe?

With the pandemic disrupting global supply chains and increasing shipping costs, Turkey is sensing growing opportunities to step in. Turkey and Azerbaijan's co-operation in establishing transport links by building railways and airports is poised to provide a direct trade connection between Asia and Europe, in effect helping Turkey become one the world's major trade hubs. Guests: Murat Karatekin CEO of Pasifik Eurasia Natig Jafarov Director of ADY Container