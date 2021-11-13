November 13, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
What role did the Ottoman Empire play in shaping European history?
Did the Ottoman Empire have a hand in shaping European history? Historically, Christianity and Islam were at opposing ends. But there’s another narrative - one that shows how the Ottoman Empire played a significant role in shaping two of Europe’s most important turning points: the Age of Exploration and the Renaissance. #OttomanEmpire #Europe #History
What role did the Ottoman Empire play in shaping European history?
Explore