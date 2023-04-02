WORLD
4 MIN READ
Blinken calls for immediate release of two detained Americans in Russia
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed “grave concern” over the Kremlin's detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations during a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Blinken calls for immediate release of two detained Americans in Russia
Russian authorities detained Gershkovich (L) last week, the first time a US correspondent has been held on spying accusations since the Cold War. / AP
April 2, 2023

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged his Russian counterpart to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said.

In a phone call on Sunday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Blinken conveyed “grave concern” over the Kremlin's detention of journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations, according to a State Department summary of the call. 

Blinken called for the immediate release of Gershkovich as well as Whelan, who the statement said was wrongfully detained and is currently serving a 16-year sentence.

Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have said are baseless. 

Blinken and Lavrov also discussed “the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work,” according to the State Department.

READ MORE: Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges

Politicising journalist’s detention

The FSB, Russia's top security agency and successor to the KGB, said Gershkovich was collecting information on an enterprise of the military-industrial complex. 

Russian authorities detained him last week, the first time a US correspondent has been held on spying accusations since the Cold War.

In its summary of the call, Russia’s foreign ministry said Lavrov “drew Blinken’s attention to the need to respect the decisions of the Russian authorities" about Gershkovich, whom Moscow claims “was caught red-handed.”

The Journal has adamantly denied the allegations and demanded his release. President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that his message to Russia was “let him go.”

The Kremlin said Lavrov also told Blinken it was unacceptable for US officials and Western news media to continue “whipping up excitement” and politicising the journalist’s detention. "His further fate will be determined by the court.”

Campaign for Gershkovich's release 

More than 30 news organisations and press freedom advocates have written the Russian ambassador in the United States to express concern Russia is sending the message that reporting inside the country is criminalised.

And on Saturday night, basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained for 10 months by Russian authorities before being released in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, issued a statement calling for the release of the 31-year-old Gershkovich.

“Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all,” Griner said in a statement posted on Instagram.

READ MORE: Moscow frees US basketball star Griner in swap with Russian arms dealer

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us