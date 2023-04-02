The death toll from a violent storm that whipped up tornadoes in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the United States has risen to at least 29, according to officials and media reports.

At least 15 deaths from the storm, which generated tornadoes in several areas, were earlier reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Delaware, Mississippi and Alabama. Scores of people were injured and many buildings damaged or destroyed.

US President Joe Biden declared a "major disaster" in Arkansas on Sunday, ordering federal aid to help with the recovery.

In Memphis, Tennessee, two children and an adult were found dead on Saturday after the storm's heavy winds knocked trees onto several houses, according to the Memphis Police Department.

In Tennessee's McNairy County, officials reported that an additional two people had died, having reported seven deaths earlier on Saturday, according to local media.

The bodies of a couple were found at a campground in McCormick's Creek State Park in Owen County, Indiana, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.

The National Storm Prediction Center warned of severe weather on Sunday in parts of North and Northeast Texas around Dallas and Fort Worth, including very large hail, significant wind gusts and a "strong tornado or two."

Similarly, severe weather, including thunderstorms, was forecast for Tuesday in much of the Midwest between Chicago and Little Rock, Arkansas, the centre said.

Destruction across 11 states

Earlier storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois and stunning people throughout the region with the damage's scope.

The White House announced on Sunday that it would provide federal resources, including financial assistance, to support recovery efforts after Biden declared broad swaths of the country a major disaster.

Arkansas Govenour Sarah Huckabee Sanders had already declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in 11 states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighbourhoods. It could take days to make a count of all the tornadoes from recent days.

The storms struck just hours after Biden visited Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where tornadoes last week destroyed parts of town.

The sprawling storm system also brought wildfires to the southern Plains, with authorities in Oklahoma reporting nearly 100 of them Friday.

