November 15, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Political Journey of FW de Klerk | Bigger Than Five
FW de Klerk, the former president of South Africa, who died this week at the age of 85 will be remembered by many for his political courage in dismantling apartheid. But he will also be remembered for his earlier support of and belief in racial segregation system. So, how did the last president of apartheid South Africa see his role in changing the destiny of his country?
The Political Journey of FW de Klerk | Bigger Than Five
Explore