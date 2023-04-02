WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than a dozen gold miners killed in flooded pits in Burundi
Police and other authorities unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, which had collapsed and flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.
More than a dozen gold miners killed in flooded pits in Burundi
The bodies of two other miners who were missing and presumed dead have not been recovered. / AA Archive
April 2, 2023

At least 13 people have been killed in Burundi after flash floods swept into a pit where they were searching for gold.

Nicodeme Ndahabonyimana, a district administrator in the northwestern province of Cibitoke, said that the bodies of 13 gold miners had been recovered from two pits on Sunday.

The miners had been trapped in flood water after the pits collapsed on Friday night amid torrential rainfall.

The bodies of two other miners who were missing and presumed dead have not been recovered, he said, urging artisanal miners to avoid pits during the rainy season.

Police and other authorities on Saturday unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.

Such mining disasters are frequently reported in Burundi's northwest and northeast, where people mining illegally prefer nighttime work to escape the oversight of authorities.

READ MORE: Joint military operation eliminates tens of Burundi rebels in DR Congo

READ MORE: Dozens killed in 'CODECO militia' raid on DRC gold mine

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us