November 13, 2021
WORLD
Paris conference pledges to support peaceful political transition in Libya
World powers have pledged to sanction anyone who disrupts the electoral process and political transition in Libya. The statement came after a conference in Paris reaffirmed support for a UN-backed peace process which includes elections in December. But the vote still runs the risk of disruption by Libya's rival factions. Sara Firth reports. #LibyaWar #LibyaElections
