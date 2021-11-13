November 13, 2021
Qatar agrees to US diplomatic representative in Afghanistan
The US and Qatar have agreed to give Qatar the authority to represent the diplomatic interests of Washington in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani signed the two strategic agreements on Friday. It marks the first representation of the US since the withdrawal of American troops.
