Ahiska Turks remember Soviet-era exile

In 1944, more than 90,000 Ahiska Turks, also known as Meskhetian Turks, were expelled from Georgia’s Meskheti region by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. During their deportation, which lasted more than a month, nearly 13,000 Ahiska Turks lost their lives to hunger, cold and illness. #SovietEra #AhiskaTurks