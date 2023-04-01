TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Several terrorists who escaped PKK camps in Iraq surrender to Türkiye
The PKK terrorists laid down their arms at a Turkish frontier control post in southeastern Sirnak province, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry says.
Several terrorists who escaped PKK camps in Iraq surrender to Türkiye
Türkiye has carried out a series of offensives to clear the region of terrorists. / AA
April 1, 2023

At least four PKK terrorists who escaped from a terror camp in northern Iraq have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country’s National Defense Ministry announced.

The terrorists laid down their arms at a Turkish frontier control post in southeastern Sirnak province, a statement said on Saturday.

The only way out for the terrorists is to surrender to justice, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

Türkiye has carried out a series of offensives to clear the region of terrorists.

READ MORE: Türkiye nabs suspected PYD/PKK terrorists attempting to enter from Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us