November 14, 2021
European countries impose new restrictions to slow spread of Covid-19
A new wave of COVID-19 infections is affecting many European countries. It's forced some to impose or consider new restrictions. Authorities say the measures are necessary to save lives as winter takes hold and flu season strikes. But as Sarah Balter reports, some people are unhappy at having their freedoms curtailed again. #Pandemic #Lockdown #Covid19
