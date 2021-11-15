November 15, 2021
BIZTECH
Investors look to balance ethics and profits in portfolios | Money Talks
As the UN climate talks in Glasgow come to a close, the financial world is also concentrating on global heating and its effects. It’s led to a rise in so called ethical investing in recent years. But what actually is it and can it make money? Matt Gooderick has more from London. #CleanCash #ClimateFinance #FossilFuel #Funding
