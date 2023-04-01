WORLD
3 MIN READ
Signing of Sudan political deal delayed due to 'outstanding issues'
Final accord to name civilian government this month and launch a new transition towards elections was originally to be signed on Saturday.
Signing of Sudan political deal delayed due to 'outstanding issues'
Disagreements surfaced this week over the timeline for integrating the powerful paramilitary RSF into the military. / TRTWorld
April 1, 2023

The signing of a final political agreement in Sudan has been delayed due to a lack of "consensus on some outstanding issues", the spokesperson of the negotiation process said in a statement.

The final accord to name a civilian government this month and launch a new transition towards elections was originally to be signed on Saturday.

Disagreements surfaced this week over the timeline for integrating the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] into the military, a move called for in a framework deal for the new transition signed in December.

Integrating the RSF and placing the military under civilian authority are central demands of civilian groups that helped overthrow long-time ruler Omar al Bashir four years ago and shared power with the military until an October 2021 coup.

The talks this week followed a framework deal agreed in December between the military and the civilian Forces for Freedom and Change [FFC] alliance, which aims to turn the page the coup which led to mass protests and cut Sudan off from much international financial support. 

Sudan's army wants to see the RSF, which by some estimates has up to 100,000 fighters, integrated under its control.

On Sunday, Sudan's leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said that the country's army will be brought under the leadership of a new civilian government. 

Speaking before a session for security and army reforms in Khartoum Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics and will be trusted by the Sudanese people in building a modern and democratic state.

READ MORE: Sudan's military leader urges troops to back democratic transition

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us