Rivian shares surge 29% on first day of trading on Wednesday

Shares in electric vehicle start-up, Rivian - which is hoping to be the next Tesla - have surged almost 60-percent since it's market debut on Wednesday, which was America's biggest IPO since 2014. The van and truck manufacturer has attracted huge investor interest, including from e-commerce giant, Amazon and its valuation as ballooned to more than 120-billion dollars, making it more valuable than traditional carmakers Ford and GM. #Rivian #IPO #Trading #ElectricCars