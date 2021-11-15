China's e-commerce giants rake in more than $140B in Singles Day sales | Money Talks

The numbers are in and this year's Singles' Day in China has broken records yet again. Now in its 12th year, the event first thought up by e-commerce giant Alibaba has become the world's biggest shopping festival. But this year's atmosphere was more muted amid a government crackdown on the nation's tech giants. #SinglesDay #China #JD #Alibaba