Dostoevsky's Literary Journey | Alparslan: the Great Seljuks | Adapting Dostoevsky

On this episode of Showcase; Dostoevsky's Literary Journey 00:02 Carol Apollonio, President of the International Dostoevsky Society 02:38 Dostoevsky Adaptations 10:31 Frederick White, Professor of Russian and Integrated Studies 14:16 Shortcuts 21:15 Alparslan: the Great Seljuks 22:47 #Dostoevsky #Alparslan #Adaptation