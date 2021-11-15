November 15, 2021
WORLD
Russia provides military support to Belarus as border tensions soar
A military build-up is intensifying on the Belarusian-Polish border. Russia has sent troops in a show of support for Belarus. Poland has beefed up its security and UK soldiers are there. Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers are stranded at the border between the two countries. Nathan Southern from the University of St Andrews has more. #Belarus #Russia #Poland
