European leaders urge unvaccinated to get shots as cases spike

Germany and Austria are among several European countries that have reintroduced strict COVID-19 restrictions amid a spike in infections. The government in Vienna has taken particular aim at unvaccinated citizens, imposing lockdown measures for those who haven't been double-jabbed. Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School explains what's behind the rise in coronavirus cases across Europe and whether unvaccinated people deserve most of the blame. #COVID #Europe #fourthwave