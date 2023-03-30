WORLD
2 MIN READ
India temple collapse leaves several worshippers dead
Emergency workers have recovered the bodies of eight people after worshippers fell into a well at a Hindu temple in the city of Indore, officials say.
India temple collapse leaves several worshippers dead
Rescue operations are under way as more people are feared to be trapped in the well.
March 30, 2023

At least eight devotees have been killed and around a dozen rescued after about 25 people fell into a well at a Hindu temple in India, police said.

The worshippers plunged into the stepwell - a stair-lined communal water source - after the floor covering it collapsed in the central city of Indore on Thursday.

"We have recovered eight bodies and rescued nearly a dozen," police official Manish Kapooriya said, adding that rescue efforts were still ongoing.

Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in the well in Madhya Pradesh state.

Other videos showed the caved-in floor and mangled steel bars, and policemen using ropes to seal the area.

Temples across India were brimming with devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.

READ MORE: India, Israel hold back on parts of Biden's democracy summit declaration

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us