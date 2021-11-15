November 15, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Centrist party holds narrow lead in Bulgaria elections
Bulgaria's We Continue The Change party campaigned on an anti-graft message. That appears to be paying off as the party holds a narrow lead in the country's parliamentary elections. It's the third time this year Bulgarians have gone to the polls. We speak to journalist Ognyan Georgiev about whether this new centrist party will finally break through. #Bulgaria #Elections #Borissov
Centrist party holds narrow lead in Bulgaria elections
Explore