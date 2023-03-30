WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan kills four police officers, injures six others
Pakistan-based terrorist group claim attack on a police vehicle that killed four officers, who were responding to an earlier attack on a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan kills four police officers, injures six others
FILE - Pakistan has seen innumerable terrorist attacks in the past two decades but there has been an uptick since November, when the TTP ended a months-long Afghan Taliban-brokered cease-fire with the government of Pakistan. / Reuters
March 30, 2023

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members have killed four police officers by targeting a police vehicle with a roadside bomb and wounded six in an attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan.

The bomb killed four officers early on Thursday in a police vehicle carrying reinforcements sent to respond to the attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Six officers were wounded in the attack at the police station.

Pakistani police officer Ashfaq Khan said a search was underway for the militant suspects who attacked the police station in Lakki Marwat and later targeted the police vehicle with a bomb.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for both attacks.

READ MORE:Explained: Pakistan's Taliban insurgency and the deadly cycle of violence

The group known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP is separate but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban. 

There has been an uptick in attacks in Pakistan after the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan ended a cease-fire with the government of Pakistan.

TTP has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 when US and NATO troops were leaving the country after 20 years of war.

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.

Pakistan has seen innumerable militant attacks in the past two decades but there has been an uptick since November, when the TTP ended a months-long Afghan Taliban-brokered cease-fire with the government of Pakistan.

READ MORE: Militants kill senior Pakistani ISI official in South Waziristan gunfight

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us