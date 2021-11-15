Migrants Struggle to Survive as EU, Belarus Play Political Blame Game

The migrant crisis at the border of Poland and Belarus is escalating with no solution in sight. Thousands of asylum seekers, hoping to cross into Europe, are faced with harsh weather conditions. While EU member states and Belarus battle it out politically, a grave humanitarian crisis is unfolding. Many have already paid the ultimate price and with below freezing temperatures, more migrants could die. But will Poland and Belarus really let that happen, just to prove a political point? Guests: Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief of Visegrad Insight Lina Vosyliute Research Fellow at the Centre for European Policy Studies Pieter Cleppe Head of Open Europe Brussels