Israel is a sovereign country that does not make decisions based on pressures from abroad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in response to comments by US President Joe Biden.

Biden said on Tuesday he hoped Netanyahu would abandon judicial changes that had sparked protests in Israel and a political crisis for its government.

"Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends," Netanyahu hit back early on Wednesday.

He said his administration was striving to make reforms "via broad consensus."

"I have known President Biden for over 40 years, and I appreciate his longstanding commitment to Israel," Netanyahu said.

Israel 'cannot continue down this road'

Earlier Biden warned Israel it "cannot continue" pressing for deeply controversial judicial reforms — now on hold — which have prompted months of unrest and criticism among Western allies.

"Like many strong supporters of Israel, I'm very concerned.... They cannot continue down this road, and I've sort of made that clear," Biden told reporters during a visit to North Carolina.

"Hopefully, the prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] will act in a way that he will try to work out some genuine compromise, but that remains to be seen," Biden said, adding he was not considering inviting the Israeli leader to the White House, at least "not in the near term."

Israel has been beset by unprecedented protests and worker strikes against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition to overhaul the judiciary. Netanyahu on Monday said he would delay the overhaul in order to open talks with the plan’s opponents.

But there is no sign either side is ready to back down when parliament meets again next month, or that the 73-year-old Likud party leader can find a compromise that would keep him in power without tearing Israeli society further apart.

Late on Tuesday, Israel's most far-right government ever and opposition parties ended a "positive" first meeting on controversial judiciary reforms that sparked a general strike and mass protests, in the country's most severe domestic crisis in years.

"After about an hour and a half, the meeting, which took place in a positive spirit, came to an end," President Isaac Herzog's office said.

"Tomorrow, President Isaac Herzog will continue the series of meetings," it added.

His office described talks between working teams representing the ruling coalition, Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party — two centrist parties — as "a first dialogue meeting".

"We thank the president for opening his house to the negotiation process for the benefit of the citizens of Israel," Yesh Atid tweeted.

