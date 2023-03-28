WORLD
World Bank allocates over $200 million to support food security in Yemen
Around 1.8 million Yemeni households are set to benefit from the grant.
The conflict, which has been ongoing for eight years, has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. / Reuters Archive
March 28, 2023

The World Bank has announced a $207 million grant to address food security and malnutrition in war-torn Yemen.

The grant, offered by the World Bank's International Development Association, aims to "address chronic food insecurity and malnutrition in Yemen," the bank said in a statement.

"Around 1.8 million Yemeni households will benefit" from the grant," the bank said.

"It will also support poor and vulnerable households facing multiple overlapping crises, including conflict, food price inflation, climate-related emergencies such as the August-September 2022 floods, and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement added.

Yemen descended into a deadly civil war in September 2014, when Houthi rebels seized much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. 

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in early 2015 to restore the government to power.

The conflict, which has been ongoing for eight years, has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions at risk of starvation.

