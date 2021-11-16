WORLD
Disputes Over Electoral Laws Overshadow Libya’s Upcoming Presidential Vote
Libyans are gearing up to go to the polls in their first direct presidential election next month. Since the ousting of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been in a state of war, instability, and chaos with rival factions fighting each other and vying for power. There have been attempts to unite the country and last year a ceasefire was reached between the warring groups. As a result, an interim government was formed to lead the country to its upcoming presidential election. But disputes over candidates and electoral laws are sowing doubts whether Libya will be able to hold the election on time. Guests: Barah Mikail Programme Director of Political Science at Saint Louis University Youcef Bouandel Professor of Political Science at Qatar University
Disputes Over Electoral Laws Overshadow Libya’s Upcoming Presidential Vote
November 16, 2021
