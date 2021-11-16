WORLD
2 MIN READ
Across The Balkans: Montenegro’s Cocaine Clans and Interview with Deputy PM Dritan Abazovic
The biggest drug bust in the history of the Balkans has been pulled off by police in Montenegro who seized more than a ton of cocaine in a shipment of bananas, worth more than 100 million euro. Balkan cartels are thought to be behind at least a third of all narcotics trafficking from South America into Europe, and the European Commission says Montenegro continues to be a key transit point for drugs entering the continent. Mirjana Miladinovic interviewed top officials involved in the operation. And we speak to Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic who co-ordinates the security services. He’s vowed his nation will no longer be a land of crime. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
November 16, 2021
