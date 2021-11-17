Macklowe collection fetches $676M at Sotheby's auction | Money Talks

Divorce settlements are often messy, but the break-up between real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda, is one for the record books. Their art collection which includes dozens of 20th and 21st century masterpieces, is the most valuable to ever go under the hammer. Mobin Nasir reports. #MackloweAuction #ArtSales #Estate #DivorceSettlements