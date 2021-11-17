Azeem Rafiq says he suffered 'inhuman' treatment at Yorkshire cricket club

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq says he suffered 'inhuman' treatment at his club, and that the sport has been 'blighted by institutional racism across the country'. Paul Kearns from Show Racism the Red Card weighs in on why there are racist incidents from sports in England and the rest of the world. #AzeemRafiq #cricket #racism