'QAnon Shaman' to be sentenced on Wednesday

The so-called 'QAnon Shaman', who took part in the storming of the US Senate during the Capitol insurrection in January, will be sentenced on Wednesday. The Justice Department is recommending Jacob Chansley serve more than four years for his role in trying to obstruct the certification of President Joe Biden's victory against Donald Trump. TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt has more.