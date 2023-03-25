Two Cuban migrants have used a motorised hang glider to fly the approximately 145 kilometres from the communist island to Key West, Florida officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 am and were turned over to the US Border Patrol.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call on Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the US.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

READ MORE:Boat with hundreds of Haitians aboard runs aground at Florida luxury club