WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cuban migrants fly into Florida on motorised hang glider
Two migrants fly 145 kms and land safely at Key West International Airport in Florida state, US officials say.
Cuban migrants fly into Florida on motorised hang glider
Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally at the airport carrying two Cuban men.
March 25, 2023

Two Cuban migrants have used a motorised hang glider to fly the approximately 145 kilometres from the communist island to Key West, Florida officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 am and were turned over to the US Border Patrol.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call on Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the US.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

READ MORE:Boat with hundreds of Haitians aboard runs aground at Florida luxury club

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us