TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns 'vile attack' on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark
Turkish Foreign Ministry urges Danish authorities to take action against perpetrators of "hate crime".
Türkiye condemns 'vile attack' on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark
Ankara will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression", the Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / AA
March 25, 2023

Türkiye has strongly condemned a "vile attack" on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

Denouncing the late Friday incident as a "hate crime," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Ankara will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression."

The ministry urged Danish authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators, along with concrete measures to prevent further provocations that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence.

READ MORE:The burning of the Quran: Why Sweden is headed for disaster

READ MORE: Erdogan vows to advance Türkiye, relays concern over anti-Muslim rhetoric

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us