Microsoft reportedly threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools
Microsoft informs at least two of its customers that using its Bing search index for their AI chat tools violates their contract, Bloomberg reports.
The upgraded Bing search engine was rolled out to users late last month. / AP Archive
March 25, 2023

Microsoft Corp has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licences to rival search engines, if they do not stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence [AI] chat products, Bloomberg News reported.

The company has told at least two customers that using its Bing search index — a map of the internet that can be scanned in real-time — to feed their AI chat tools violates the terms of their contract, the news agency said on Friday, citing people familiar with the dispute.

Bloomberg added that Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft might also terminate licenses providing access to its search index.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The maker of the Windows operating system had said in February it was revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, signalling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind.

The upgraded Bing search engine was rolled out to users late last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
