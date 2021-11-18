Electric vehicle start-up valuations overtake industry giants | Money Talks

Electric car start-ups are on a joy ride. Little-known companies that have sold few or no vehicles are hitting valuations higher than decades-old household names. Investors are betting big on firms that still have a lot to prove, hoping to replicate the success of Tesla, which has become one of the world's most valuable companies. Paolo Montecillo reports. #ElectricCars #CompanValuations #Carmakers #Tesla