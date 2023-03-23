WORLD
3 MIN READ
German transport sector faces major disruptions as unions call for strikes
Public sector union urges 120,000 employees in the transport and infrastructure sectors, including airports, shipping and motorway companies, to participate in the work stoppage.
German transport sector faces major disruptions as unions call for strikes
The strikes, scheduled to start just after midnight and affect services throughout Monday. / Reuters
March 23, 2023

Two German labour unions representing transport workers have called for mass strikes expected to cause widespread disruption on railways and at airports, the latest transportation chaos in the country prompted by wage disputes.

The strikes, scheduled to start just after midnight and affect services throughout Monday, will be the latest in months of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices knocked incomes and living standards.

The Verdi union is negotiating on behalf of around 2.5 million employees in the public sector, including in public transport and at airports.

Railway and transport union EVG negotiates for approximately 230,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and bus companies.

Verdi is demanding a 10.5 percent wage increase, with pay rising by at least 500 euros ($544) per month, while EVG is asking for a 12 percent raise or at least 650 euros more per month.

"We represent groups of workers who literally run this country and are paid far too badly to do so," Verdi Chairman Frank Werneke said.

Verdi has called on around 120,000 employees in the transport and infrastructure sectors, including airports, shipping and motorway companies, to participate in industrial action.

Deutsche Bahn and other public employers are offering around a five percent wage increase on average along with a one-off payment of up to 2,500 euros.

"We don't want any further escalation. We want a negotiable offer," said Martin Burkert, the chairman of the EVG union, which represents 50 transport companies, including railway operator Deutsche Bahn.

EVG said further strikes around the Easter holiday in April could not be ruled out.

READ MORE: "Hundreds of flights cancelled in fresh round of strikes at German airports"

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us