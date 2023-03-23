Two German labour unions representing transport workers have called for mass strikes expected to cause widespread disruption on railways and at airports, the latest transportation chaos in the country prompted by wage disputes.

The strikes, scheduled to start just after midnight and affect services throughout Monday, will be the latest in months of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies as higher food and energy prices knocked incomes and living standards.

The Verdi union is negotiating on behalf of around 2.5 million employees in the public sector, including in public transport and at airports.

Railway and transport union EVG negotiates for approximately 230,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and bus companies.

Verdi is demanding a 10.5 percent wage increase, with pay rising by at least 500 euros ($544) per month, while EVG is asking for a 12 percent raise or at least 650 euros more per month.

"We represent groups of workers who literally run this country and are paid far too badly to do so," Verdi Chairman Frank Werneke said.

Verdi has called on around 120,000 employees in the transport and infrastructure sectors, including airports, shipping and motorway companies, to participate in industrial action.

Deutsche Bahn and other public employers are offering around a five percent wage increase on average along with a one-off payment of up to 2,500 euros.

"We don't want any further escalation. We want a negotiable offer," said Martin Burkert, the chairman of the EVG union, which represents 50 transport companies, including railway operator Deutsche Bahn.

EVG said further strikes around the Easter holiday in April could not be ruled out.

READ MORE: "Hundreds of flights cancelled in fresh round of strikes at German airports"