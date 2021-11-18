BIZTECH
India's multipurpose personal finance app Paytm has had a historic but disappointing IPO. Shares in One97 Communications, the company that runs the service, fell as much as 25%on the first day of trading in Mumbai, although it did regain some of those losses. Investors gave the firm a lukewarm welcome amid concerns over its inability - so far - to turn a profit. That's despite the company's growing popularity and a customer base of more than 300M people. Paytm started out as a platform for mobile top-ups in 2010. Over the past decade, its list of services has grown to include bill payments, e-commerce, and insurance. Despite the tepid reception, Paytm debut is the biggest listing in India's history. The company raised $2.5B from new investors. Officials want to use that money to fund expansion plans outside the large Indian market. Business Strategy Specialist Harish Bijoor joined TRT World’s Newshour to discuss the company’s prospects. #India #Paytm #IPO #Listing
Shares in India's Paytm fall as much as 25% on market debut | Money Talks
November 18, 2021
