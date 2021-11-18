November 18, 2021
Could EU Commission’s ‘technical talks’ with Belarus be a diplomatic breakthrough?
EU says it will hold 'technical talks' with Belarus on repatriation, after authorities moved hundreds of migrants and refugees to a temporary shelter near the Polish border on Wednesday night. Klaus W Larres from the University of North Carolina has more on what these talks could entail. #EU #Belarus #migrants
