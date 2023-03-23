WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques
Abbkr, who is from Birmingham, is due to appear in court on Thursday as police investigate the motive behind the attack.
UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques
28-year-old man sprayed a flammable substance and then set it on fire in two separate incidents. / Reuters Archive
March 23, 2023

British police have charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder after men were set on fire outside mosques in Birmingham and London.

The West Midlands Police force said Mohammed Abbkr was charged over attacks in London and Birmingham, central England.

"A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following incidents in the last month," the West Midland s Police said in a statement.

Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents - one near an Islamic centre in the Ealing area of west London on February 27 and another near a mosque in Birmingham on Monday.

The Birmingham victim, 70-year-old Mohammed Rayaz, remains in a hospital with severe injuries. The 82-year-old man attacked in Ealing suffered severe burns to his face and arms.

Counterterrorism officers were supporting the investigations, but police said officers were “keeping an open mind as to any potential motivation.”

READ MORE: Protests in UK as India-origin Braverman defends refugee plan in Rwanda

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us