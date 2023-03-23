WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel makes arrests as thousands protest amendment to Basic Law
Israel's parliament ratifies law limiting the circumstances in which a prime minister can be removed, a move critics say is meant to shield the incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu from any fallout from his corruption trials.
Israel makes arrests as thousands protest amendment to Basic Law
Thursday's vote came as Netanyahu's government pushes forward a separate divisive judicial reform programme, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy and has sparked mass protest. / Reuters
March 23, 2023

Israel has ratified a law limiting the circumstances in which a prime minister can be removed, despite worries voiced by a government jurist that it may be meant to shield the incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu from any fallout from his corruption trials.

Lawmakers voted 61 against 47 to approve on Thursday an amendment to one of Israel's Basic Laws, the country's quasi-constitution, specifying the necessary conditions to temporarily declare a prime minister unfit for office.

The vote came as Netanyahu's government pushes forward with a divisive judicial reform programme, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy and has sparked mass protest.

On Thursday, reports said that dozens of protesters were arrested as thousands rallied against Netanyahu's government.

The amended definition for the "incapacity" of national leaders is among legislative measures by the religious-nationalist coalition that have tipped Israel into crisis, with the opposition arguing that judicial independence is in peril.

The coalition says the overhaul is aimed at pushing back against Supreme Court over-reach and restoring balance among branches of government.

Under the new approved bill, prime ministers can be deemed unfit - and compelled to step aside - either if they or three-quarters of cabinet ministers declare them so on physical or psychological grounds.

The stipulations fleshed out a quasi-constitutional "basic law" that provides the government with guidance in the event of a non-functioning prime minister - but which previously lacked details on circumstances that may give rise to such situations.

READ MORE: Israel announces restrictions on Palestinian entry to Al Aqsa in Ramadan

Conflict of interest 

According to the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), the rule had earlier left Netanyahu vulnerable to a possible assertion of his incapacity by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, should she perceive an attempt by him to halt his three court cases.

The new law precludes this, IDI senior researcher Amir Fuchs said - while adding that he had considered such a finding by Bararav-Miara to be an unlikely "extreme case".

Netanyahu denies all charges against him, and has cast the trials as a politicised bid to force him from office.

Baharav-Miara - who was appointed by the former Israeli government - said last month that Netanyahu must stay out of his coalition's push for a judicial overhaul because of what she deemed a conflict of interest arising from his trials.

Baharav-Miara’s deputy, Gil Limon, voiced misgivings over the incapacity bill during a Knesset review session on Tuesday.

"What we see before our eyes is a cluster of legislation elements that are most troubling and are being advanced at great speed," Limon said, according to an official transcript.

"They have the potential to serve the personal interests of a man regarding the outcomes of legal proceedings he is facing."

READ MORE: Biden in call with Netanyahu expresses 'concern' over judicial reform plan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us